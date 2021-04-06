KMT postpones referendum promotion activities following Taroko Express accident

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) party members decided to postpone a rally set for Saturday for at least a week following the tragic Taroko Express accident.

According to local Chinese-language media, the decision was made following a second referendum group meeting on Tuesday.

Non-governmental organizations and the Kuomintang have previously pushed for a total of four referendums, including issues regarding algae-reef protection, the banning of import on ractopamine-injested pork, referendums tied to the general election, and restarting the nuclear four.

KMT Communications Committee chairwoman Wang Yu-Min (王育敏) said that as Taiwan is still recovering from the accident, it is not appropriate to hold a politically-inclined referendum at the time.

However, Wang added that the KMT will hold more than 500 promotion activities in the future, and said even if the first event was postponed, the party would continue to organize them.