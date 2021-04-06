台中里長揪團「去洗澡」！每人百元去豐原洗澡逛夜市 | ‘Bathing tour’ kicks off Tuesday evening amid water supply cut

【看CP學英文】台中今天開始分區限水，北屯區平和里里長林煜舜考量到部分里民公寓老舊儲水不便，週一在臉書發文揪團搭遊覽車去豐原洗澡、逛夜市，每人收費新台幣１００元。

The chief of Pinghe village in Taichung posted to Facebook on Monday to launch a tour to take a bath and visit the night market in Fengyuan for NT$100 per person.

林煜舜表示，有不少里民向他反應公寓較老舊，水塔小儲水量不足，另外，有民眾表示因為白天工作，無法去臨時取水站取水，擔心晚上一身汗卻無法洗澡。

Lin Yu-shun, chief of the village, said that many people told him that the apartments are old and the water tower is small with insufficient water storage.

In addition, some people said that because they work during the day, they cannot go to the water supply station to get water.

They are worried that they will not be able to take a shower in the evening after work.

為了解決里民憂慮，林煜舜才想到推出「揪團洗澡」的便民措施，截自今日上午已有多人報名，預計今晚發車。

To address the concerns of the people living in the village, Lin launched a tour to “take a bath.”

According to various reports, many have signed up since Tuesday morning.

有鑑於豐原部分地區僅減壓未停水，里長規劃今晚７點、８點兩時段從北屯文心國小出發，先在豐原的飯店洗澡，隨後去逛廟東夜市，最後返回文心國小。

Since some areas in Fengyuan have only reduced pressure but not stopped the water supply, Lin has scheduled two tours on Tuesday evening.

The buses will depart from Beitun Wenxin Elementary School tonight at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively.

Those who join the tour will first take a shower at the hotel in Fengyuan, then go shopping at the Fengyuan Miaodong Night Market, and finally return to Wenxin Elementary School.