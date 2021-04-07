Health Minister vows to set up supervisory committee for Taroko accident dontations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced at a press conference on Tuesday night that in view of the special donation account set up by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛生部), a donation “management and supervision committee” would be set up.

The derailment of the Taroko Express in Hualien claimed 50 lives and injured 202 others, leading to many kind-hearted people generously donating money to help such a major accident.

Chen acknowledged that there was a lot of love coming from society and added that as of Tuesday noon, around NT$200 million have been received.

He explained that the donation management and supervision committee will be set up, and is scheduled to have a meeting held as soon as next week.

Chen said the use of relevant donations are currently being worked out, and he hoped that after the establishment of the committee, Taiwanese people could discuss which aspects the money should be used together.

As for the time limit for fund-raising, Chen said that no decision has been made yet.

He hoped that after the supervisory committee meet up and decided on the direction of the donation-use, it would decide on the desired amount and the time schedule for keeping the account open.

Chen stressed that he hopes the donation can be seen to by a fair supervisory committee and added that it would be better for more impartial people to discuss the use of donations.

As for the notaries of the supervisory committee, Chen explained that in addition to the relevant ministries and commissions, there are also legal, accounting, social welfare, psychological experts, doctors, etc.

As for the time when these donations can actually reach the families of the victims and the injured, Chen indicated that they will be done as soon as possible, though there are still some internal details to be worked out