Taipei City Zoo show ‘newborn’ capybara baby exhibition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Zoo debuted a newborn capybara baby “Che Che” (車車, meaning “car”) on April 5, a month after its birth.

The capybara’s mother “Api” (阿皮), which was originally on loan from Tainan’s Wanpi World Safari Zoo, gave birth to the baby on the evening of February 27.

The newborn capybara baby weighs about 2,400 grams, and its size and coat color look like an adult guinea pig at first glance.

Because it is a precocial animal, the capybara baby can come and go freely in less than an hour after birth.

Its appearance is very cute, which makes people think of the popular guinea pig animation, thus, leading to its name, “Che Che.”

The external genitalia of capybara is not obvious, so it is impossible to judge the sex of the baby at present.

It is expected that the veterinarian will be asked to perform a chip and a health examination in May 2021 before it can be revealed whether “Che Che” is male or female.