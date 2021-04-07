動物園搞烏龍弄錯性別！「雄」倉鴞下蛋全場嚇傻 | Japanese zoo receives shock after ‘male’ barn owl lay eggs

【看CP學英文】真是誤會大了！日本德山動物園有一隻倉鴞，日前牠下蛋的照片一躍成為地方重大新聞，因為園方本來公告牠的性別是雄性，這「不速之蛋」可說把原本大家的認識全推翻，園方隨後也發聲明認錯，將這隻倉鴞的性別更正為雌性。

A big misunderstanding occurred at Tokuyama Zoo in Japan when a “male” barn owl, Little Love (小愛) made headlines after a photo showed it laying eggs on Monday.

As the zoo had originally announced the owl’s sex as male, this “untimely egg” understandably shocked many.

The zoo later issued a statement admitting its mistake and corrected the sex of the barn owl to female.

推特並以第一人稱口吻發文，透露小愛在今日早上生下一顆蛋，「以前我說是自己是雄性，但很抱歉，我是女的」，文末並呼籲大家繼續支持，還標註了「尖叫的飼育員」等趣味關鍵字。

The zoo’s official Twitter account later posted a rectification tweet using a first-person point of view, which read, “I used to say I was male, but I’m sorry, I’m a woman.”

The post also called on everyone to continue to support the owl, and also marked funny keywords such as “screaming breeder,” indicating zoo staff’s shock.

小愛看著蛋「懷疑鳥生」的照片引發熱議，在推特上獲得超過3萬位網友按讚。

Little Love’s photo of confusion lead to much discussion online and received more than 30,000 likes on Twitter.

據報導，小愛是2016年來到德山動物園，並迅速憑藉漂亮優雅的毛色與長相獲得許多遊客喜愛。

According to foreign media reports, Little Love arrived in the Tokuyama Zoo in 2016 and quickly won the favor of many tourists with her beautiful and elegant-looking coat and appearance.

當園方在去年宣布，經過抽血檢查確認小愛是雄性時，許多粉絲都很驚訝，因為小愛的外型讓人感覺滿像女生的。

When the zoo announced in 2020 that Little Love was confirmed to be male after blood tests, many fans were surprised because they felt the owl’s appearance looked distinctly female.

結果這個疑問在小愛下蛋後到達高峰，當時小愛在籠內盯著自己的蛋看，而看到這一幕的飼育員也驚訝得叫出了聲，並因為太混亂而把鳥籠關了起來。

This question was resolved soon after Little Love laid eggs. It was reported that when the breeder witnessed Little Love staring, shocked at her eggs, they cried out in surprise and locked up the birdcage as it became too chaotic.

園方後來坦承之前搞錯了，並解釋鳥類的性別判斷，通常是透過比對染色體的差異，但對於倉鴞的了解還在摸索階段，DNA數據太少，因而當時透過體型跟行為的輔助判斷認定小愛是雄性，孰不知誤會大了。

The zoo later admitted that there was a mistake before and explained that the sex judgment of birds was usually made by comparing chromosome differences.

However, the understanding of barn owls were still in the exploratory stage and DNA data was too little, Little Love was determined to be male through the auxiliary judgment of body shape and behavior at that time, which was a big misunderstanding.

笑翻的網友紛紛留言回覆說，「小愛表示：我才是最困惑的那個人」、「鳥界花木蘭」、「倉鴞問號.jpg」。

Amused social media users left messages and commenting, “Little Love said: I am the one who is the most confused,” and coined it “Mulan of the Bird World.”