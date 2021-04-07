Damaged railway section to resume operation on April 20

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA,台鐵) said on Wednesday that the railway line damaged in the accident last Friday is expected to resume trial operation on April 10 and be fully opened to traffic on April 20.

The TRA plans to complete the clean-up of the train’s wreckage in the tunnel before carrying out the track repairment project.

A representative of the TRA said that CECI Engineering Consultants, Inc. (台灣世曦公司) has already entered the tunnel and it is carrying out a structural safety inspection. The TRA will make follow-up improvements according to the report.

In addition, the emptying operation at the periphery of the tunnel should also be completed on Wednesday.