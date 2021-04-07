Filmmaker Ang Lee sends condolences to train crash incident victims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee (李安) recently sent his condolences to the Taroko express incident victims through his assistant Lee, Liang-shan, the Chinese-language media reported on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old filmmaker said: “I would like to express my condolences to those who suffered miserably in Hualien. Everybody take care!”

This came after the news on Tuesday that Lee will be honored with the Fellowship by The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on April 11.

The Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television.

Lee is the first Chinese director in BAFTA history to receive the award.

According to Deadline, Ang Lee, 66, directed many groundbreaking films, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (臥虎藏龍), Life of Pi (少年Pi的奇幻漂流).

Lee has won four awards in the past, including BAFTA’s Best Director for “Brokeback Mountain,” Best Film for “Sense and Sensibility,” Best Director and Best Film Not in the English Language for “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.”

In addition, Lee is the only Asian director who has won the Academy Awards, the British Academy Film Awards and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Director so far.

Lee said he was grateful for being awarded a BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.

He said: “England has been particularly good to me in my career, especially with Sense and Sensibility, which was like a second film school for me.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the Bafta Academy Fellowship and be counted among such brilliant filmmakers.”