CECC reports more than 18,000 Taiwanese have received AZ vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Wednesday that a total of 18,657 AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday.

However, a follow-up evaluation report done by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) saw that another case of severe allergic reaction after receiving the vaccine, making it two in total in Taiwan.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that the U.K. and the European Union have both been trying to determine the connection adverse reactions to the AZ vaccine and cerebral venous embolism.

However, as cerebral venous embolism is a rare disease, the gap between Westerners and Easterners is more than 10 times wide.

As of press time, the U.K. has administered more than 18 million doses, and has a total of 22 cases with averse reactions.

Chuang added that the main adverse reactions include allergic and feverish symptoms, but announced that these cases have since been discharged from the hospital.