MOTC Minister reveals resignation following Taroko accident still pending

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) revealed on Wednesday that his resignation form following the Taroko accident is still pending.

According to Lin, he had submitted his written resignation to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday, but has yet to receive a response.

Lin traveled to the accident site at Hualien this morning to give a special report on the cause of the derailment accident, traffic safety and the control mechanism of engineering manufacturers.

Later, during an inquiry at the legislative yuan, Lin added that as of present time, no one has rejected the resignation form, indicating that there is still a fair chance that it would be granted.

Lin emphasized that the final decision lies in his superiors and indicated that he would respect whatever answer they give.

The Taroko Express accident crashed into an engineering vehicle that slid down a slope on April 2, killing 50 people and injuring 200 others.