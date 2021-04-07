Taiwan trains to blow horns on Thursday in tribute to train drivers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The labor union of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) will pay tribute to the drivers who died in the Taroko Express train on Thursday, sounding their horns for 30 seconds starting at 9:28 a.m., the exact time of the accident.

The union also called on all drivers to wear yellow ribbons on their chests to express their condolences. Train driver Yuan Chun-hsiu (袁淳修) and his colleague, assistant driver Chiang Pei-feng (江沛峰), 32, died in the crash in Hualien.

Yuan’s ashes were transported back to his hometown in Taichung via the TRA’s special train after his body was cremated in Hualien on Tuesday.

The special train stopped for a moment at Shulin Station, New Taipei — the original destination of the 408 Taroko Express train — symbolizing the beginning and the end of his duties.

TRA colleagues gathered on the platform then shouted: “The task is over.”

Huang Lung-hua (黃隆華), chairman of the TRA’s labor union, posted a message to Facebook on Wednesday to pay tribute to the two heroic drivers.

He said that April 8 will mark the first seven days since the two drivers died, and all the drivers will wear yellow silk on their chests to express their condolences.

TRA’s Taroko express derailed on April 2, killing 50 people and injuring more than 200.

Taiwan has a custom of acknowledging the seventh day after death and Thursday will be the seventh day of the accident.