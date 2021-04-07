Taipei City Gov’t to assist rescue teams after train crash accident

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Government has taken significant steps to help firefighters deal with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the Taroko Express train crash, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Wednesday.

The city government provides emotional and psychological support to firefighters who rescued the passengers involved in the tragic crash that unfolded on April 2, leaving 50 dead and injuring 200 people.

The Taipei City Fire Department (北市消防局) dispatched 43 firefighters to rescue the trapped passengers in the train crash.

Considering that rescue workers may suffer from PTSD, the city government has established emotional and psychological support, the mayor, who is also a renowned doctor, explained.

Ko said that some of the search and rescue team members are very experienced and have experienced the 921 earthquakes.

However, it is undeniable that there are still some young people in it, Ko said.

He added that it’s like when they took anatomy class for the first time in the medical department, some students could not eat after class that day.

“I heard that some [corpses] were scattered so those who saw the scene for the first time will inevitably have PTSD,” he stressed.