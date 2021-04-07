出軌意外後　總統提台鐵改革三方向｜President Tsai proposes 3 major directions for TRA reform

台鐵出軌意外造成50人死亡，總統兼黨主席蔡英文週三發表談話，承諾未來將針對台鐵財務、組織文化和營運模式三大方向改革進行。

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is also the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairman, promised on Wednesday to carry out reforms of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) in three major directions, namely financial, organizational culture, and operation mode.

The speech was made in response to the fatal Taroko Express train crash that killed 50 people and injured 200.

蔡英文在中常會前率領黨職全體同仁為太魯閣號傷亡者默哀一分鐘，並針對改革台鐵提三大方向。

President Tsai led the party members to observe a minute of silence for those killed or injured in the train wreck accident, before giving a speech on reforming the TRA.

第一、要徹底解決台鐵組織文化，加強台鐵「運、工、機、電」四大系統橫向整合功能， 改變層層上報再層層下達的模式，讓區域內問題區域解決，提升台鐵管理效率跟安全。

To begin with, she pledged to thoroughly change the organizational culture of the TRA by strengthening the horizontal integration of the four major departments in the company, namely Transportation, Engineering, Rolling Stock, and Electrical Engineering.

More importantly, Tsai said communications must be improved.

Instead of reporting every problem layer by layer to the authority and then issuing orders layer by layer to the bottom, she said that TRA should solve problems based on each administrative region in order to improve management efficiency and safety.

第二、解決台鐵長期虧損的財務，由於台鐵為國家經營許多無法獲利的路段，造成營運虧損，也讓台鐵安全跟營運效率出現問題。

Next, the president said that efforts should be made to solve the long-term deficit of the TRA which is impacted by the many unprofitable road sections.

Tsai Ing-wen said that the financial loss was partly responsible for the company’s failed operation efficiency as well as safety concerns.

政府將幫台鐵解決財務問題，維持穩定獲利，讓員工無後顧之憂，改革才容易達成共識。

She proposed that the government helps to improve the TRA’s financial condition and maintain a steady income. By doing so, she believes that employees could reach a consensus more easily on reforms without having to worry about their livelihood.

蔡英文說，當台鐵營運做到良好管理 、提升安全要求，改善財務困境，最後才有空間討論台鐵永續經營，像是外界提到的公司化等等。

Last but not least, President Tsai remarked that as long as the TRA is well managed, meaning its safety requirements and its financial situation improved, the discussion of the company’s corporatization can begin.

蔡英文表示，2018年10月普悠瑪事故後， 隔年一月行政院針對台鐵改革提出144項，兩年處理了109項，剩下需要時間處理，項目一定會逐步完成。她呼籲民眾不要質疑政府的決心，強調台灣各地民眾都值得擁有一條安全回家的路， 政府改革台鐵則無旁貸。

President Tsai stressed that after the Yilan train derailment (普悠瑪事故) that unfolded in 2018, the Executive Yuan put forward 144 reform projects in the following year, with 109 of them completed within two years.

Emphasizing that “everyone in Taiwan deserves a safe way home,” the president called on the public not to question the government’s determination, as the government is bent on reforming the state-owned company.