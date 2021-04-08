Taiwan anchor responds to accusations of ‘smiling at train crash news’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese anchor Joyce Chang (張齡予) said Wednesday that she is as sad as all Taiwanese in the face of the deadly Taroko Express train crash.

The 33-year-old anchor was responding to a social media user who unexpectedly accused her of broadcasting the news of the train crash “with a smile on her face.”

Chang took to Facebook on Wednesday to explain that she felt difficult emotions as all the Taiwanese people after hearing of the disaster.

She also agreed that it would be difficult to understand if someone found this tragedy funny.

“I looked back at the broadcast. Maybe it’s the facial muscles that should be affected when pronouncing the words. Sorry, I don’t mean to take pleasure in their suffering,” she wrote to Facebook.

Chang added that the viewer’s complaint was a serious accusation against her personality, so she wanted to explain herself on social media.

A major derailment of the 408 Taroko Express train on April 2 caused the death of 50 people and injured 200.