Braves acquire infielder Arcia from Brewers for 2 pitchers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018-20, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role.

This move clears the way for Luis Urías to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop. The Brewers had acquired the 23-year-old Urías along with pitcher Eric Lauer from San Diego in a November 2019 trade that sent outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies to the Padres.

Arcia brings infield depth to the Braves.

The 26-year-old Arcia has gone 1 for 11 so far this season after hitting .260 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 59 games last year. He has batted .244 with a .293 on-base percentage, 42 homers and 180 RBIs in 542 regular-season games.

“He’s kind of an up-and-coming guy,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I was a little surprised he was available. Any time you can upgrade and add to depth at the shortstop position it’s really a good move.”

Arcia’s best moments have come in the postseason. Arcia has a career postseason average of .295 with an .879 OPS. After the Brewers and Chicago Cubs finished the regular season with identical 95-67 records in 2018, Arcia went 4 of 4 and scored two runs in a 3-1 victory in Chicago that gave Milwaukee the NL Central title.

“Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter.”

Sobotka and Weigel will report to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The 27-year-old Sobotka is 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA in 50 relief appearances. Weigel, 26, has appeared in only one major-league game.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports