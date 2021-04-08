Holiday brothers lead Pacers past Timberwolves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.

Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.

Aaron Holiday wrapped it up with two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Justin Holiday hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, when the Timberwolves rallied to make it a one-possession game. T.J. McConnell made a key 3-pointer for a 138-132 lead with 24.9 seconds remaining. He finished with 19 points.

Aaron Holiday scored 14 points in the second quarter, and the Pacers outscored the Timberwolves 42-25 in the period for a 21-point halftime lead. The Pacers had a season-high 77 points at the break.

Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Pacers. They shot 59% from the field.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Have not won back-to-back games since the first two of the season.

Pacers: Recent injuries resulted in a starting lineup without a player who began the season as a starter.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Boston on Friday night.

Pacers: At Orlando on Friday night.

