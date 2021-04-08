谷歌街景驚見待葬「屍體」　真相曝光背後原因超浪漫 | Touching story behind ‘fresh bodies in graves’ captured by Google Street View unveiled

【看CP學英文】一張駭人的Google街景照近期在美版PTT論壇Reddit爆紅；只見照片捕捉到兩具似乎待葬的屍體躺在淺墳坑中。

A creepy photo captured by Google Street View of two bodies apparently awaiting their burials in shallow graves has recently made the rounds on Reddit.

網友們馬上在照片下方表示，看到如此小的墳墓和大土堆在一旁讓他們毛骨悚然。

Social media users were quite alarmed after they discovered the aerial image showing two open graves with piles of soil beside and two men seemingly fitting perfectly into them.

照片也引來網友熱議，其中也有人問到為什麼墳墓旁連挖土用的鏟子都沒有。

The photo raised many questions as some asked why there weren’t any shovels to be seen at the “burial site.”

原來，這張照片墓中的兩名男子其實是來自芝加哥的藝術家史丹‧莎拉伯格 (Stan Shellabarger) 與杜特斯‧米勒 (Dutes Miller)。

A logical explanation was soon given as it was later announced that the two men in the graves were actually Stan Shellabarger and Dutes Miller, two artists from Chicago.

而照片本身也是兩位創作家標名為「未命名, 墳墓」的作品。幾年前也在美國伊利諾州的「西方展覽藝廊」展示。

The image was actually an artwork created by the two artists, named “Untitled (Graves),” and was shown at a Western Exhibitions art gallery in Illinois a few years ago.

據外媒報導，他們不僅是工作夥伴更是人生伴侶，而作品主要圍繞著愛情、距離和死亡等主題。

According to foreign media, the two are partners in making art about love, distance and death.

這張照片更是為了展示「永恆的愛」，他們兩個也在墓中橫向挖了一個小通道，足以讓他們的雙臂穿過，讓他們能「永遠」的牽著彼此的手。

For this particular project, they laid in their graves and dug a tunnel sideways so that they could hold hands “eternally.”

而照片則是透過起重機捕捉的。

The image was later captured through the use of a crane.

杜特斯‧米勒也在先前的訪談中提到他和史丹的作品通常都以生死為主題。

Miller previously said in an interview that many of their artworks are centered around “mortality.”

隨著人年齡的增長，生死這個議題也會更平凡的出現在日常對話中。

As people get older, mortality becomes more prevalent in discussions.

他表示，當你真的在乎一個人時，遲早需要面對彼此因為死亡而分道揚鑣的可能性，但同時這樣的情況下也最能點出你在感情中建立的強大連結，給予你力量繼續向前。

He added that when you care about another person, sooner or later, you’ll need to face the fact that you could be separated by death. Yet, it also represents the “strong emotional bond” existing between people.