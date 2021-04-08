「台式碳烤吐司」席捲新加坡！美食家大讚：想念台灣味 | Taiwanese-inspired breakfast takes Singapore by storm

【看CP學英文】碳烤吐司近年來在台灣爆紅，一間間碳烤吐司連鎖店竄紅，展店速度相當驚人。現在「台灣碳烤吐司」熱潮吹到新加坡，在地吐司店效仿台式作法加入新鮮厚實肉片，並配上鮮奶茶，在當地成功引起話題。

Sandwich has become popular in Taiwan in recent years, and more and more sandwich chain stores have sprung up and expanded very fast.

“Taiwanese breakfast” craze has now reached Singapore. A Taiwanese-inspired local breakfast store has successfully won the locals’ hearts with beef sandwiches and fresh milk tea.

根據新加坡知名美食部落格 danielfooddiar 報導， 「Samwitch」 是一間位在新加坡東北部後港地鐵站附近的碳烤吐司店，其靈感正是來自台灣。

According to Singaporean food blog danielfooddiar, “Samwitch” is a breakfast kiosk located near the Hougang MRT station in northeast Singapore, inspired by Taiwan.

外觀簡約的早餐店主打使用新鮮牛肉、雞肉，加上起司、醃黃瓜，多層次的豐富口感吸引許多饕客來嘗鮮。

The breakfast kiosk with a sleek exterior design features fresh beef and chicken sandwiches with cheese and pickles.

The multi-layered rich taste with thick meat has attracted many gourmets to try.

撰寫報導的新加坡美食部落客表示，非常想念台灣的碳烤土司，決定來嘗試「Samwitch」的碳烤吐司，一解不能來台的乾癮。

The Singaporean food blogger who wrote the report said that he missed sandwiches in Taiwan and decided to try the sandwiches of “Samwitch” to relieve the addiction of not being able to come to Taiwan.

形容道：「牛肉碳烤三明治讓我印象深刻，牛肉口感非常鮮嫩，香氣四溢。」

He said: “The Beef Sandwich left a positive impression, filled with tender cured meat texture and flavoring.”

這位部落客分享道， Samwitch的老闆是一位20多歲的女士，她受到台式早餐店啟發，決定在新加坡賣台式早餐，與其他人分享美食。

The blogger shared that Samwitch’s owner is a woman in her late 20s who was inspired by Taiwanese breakfast stores and decided to offer something similar in Singapore.

除了碳烤土司外， Samwitch還有販售鮮奶茶。部落客說，由紅茶、鮮奶、原糖所調配而成的鮮奶茶甜度剛好，還能嘗到其茶香底蘊。

What’s more? Samwitch also sells fresh milk tea. The blogger said that the fresh milk tea made from black tea, fresh milk and raw sugar is just the right amount of sweetness, and you can also taste the aroma of the tea.

Samwitch 主打使用真材實料，不添加任何人工香料、防腐劑。雞肉三明治每份售價新幣7.6 (約新台幣161元)、牛肉三明治定價新幣8.9 (約新台幣188元)。

Samwitch uses “real food,” without any artificial flavors or preservatives. The chicken sandwich is priced at S$7.60 (about NT$161) and the beef sandwich is priced at S$8.90 (about NT$188).