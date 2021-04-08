Touching story behind ‘fresh bodies in graves’ captured by Google Street View unveiled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A creepy photo captured by Google Street View of two bodies apparently awaiting their burials in shallow graves has recently made the rounds on Reddit.

Social media users were quite alarmed after they discovered the aerial image showing two open graves with piles of soil beside and two men seemingly fitting perfectly into them.

The photo raised many questions as some asked why there weren’t any shovels to be seen at the “burial site.”

A logical explanation was soon given as it was later announced that the two men in the graves were actually Stan Shellabarger and Dutes Miller, two artists from Chicago.

The image was actually an artwork created by the two artists, named “Untitled (Graves),” and was shown at a Western Exhibitions art gallery in Illinois a few years ago.

According to foreign media, the two are partners in making art about love, distance and death.

For this particular project, they laid in their graves and dug a tunnel sideways so that they could hold hands “eternally.”

The image was later captured through the use of a crane.

Miller previously said in an interview that many of their artworks are centered around “mortality.”

As people get older, mortality becomes more prevalent in discussions.

He added that when you care about another person, sooner or later, you’ll need to face the fact that you could be separated by death. Yet, it also represents the “strong emotional bond” existing between people.