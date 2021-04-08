Trains blow horns across Taiwan in tribute to train drivers

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Train drivers across Taiwan sounded their horns for 30 seconds starting at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday in tribute to the drivers who died in the Taroko Express train crash one week ago.

At Changhua Railway Station, passengers listened in silence to the sound of the horns as a northbound shuttle train near the station passed by a southbound one.

Asked by Chinese-language media, a passenger at Changhua Railway Station expressed her sadness at hearing the long whistle sound.

She thanked the two drivers for their courage in trying to protect passengers until the last moment. She also expressed hope that the dead would rest in peace while the families would take care of each other.

Staff from Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) also wore yellow ribbons on their chests to express their condolences after the tragic passing of train driver Yuan Chun-hsiu (袁淳修) and his colleague, assistant driver Chiang Pei-feng (江沛峰), 32, as well as 48 other victims.