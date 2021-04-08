Recording from excavator is key to train crash investigation: TTSB

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB, 國家運輸安全調查委員會) announced on Thursday that authorities have combed through recordings recovered from the excavator seemingly operated by Li Yi-hsiang (李義祥).

According to the preliminary investigation, the falling of the engineering vehicle on the train tracks is related to the excavator Li was allegedly operating at that time.

Speaking to the media prior to his participation in a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, TTSB head Yang Hong-Tsu (楊宏智) said that the recordings recovered from the excavator shed some light on the accident.

However, Yang refused to go into details and merely stated that all relevant information will be handed to the investigation team for evaluation.

He did point out that there were at least two people on the scene when the truck rolled off the slope without further ado. The derailment accident of the Taroko Express caused the death of 50 people and injured 200.