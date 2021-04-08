淘寶推防蚊神器！「奇葩蚊帳」曝光　眾秒笑：太不吉利啦 | Social media users poke fun at morbid head-covering mosquito net from Taobao

【看CP學英文】隨著天氣轉熱，睡覺時最怕被蚊子咬得亂七八糟。對此，就有網友分享，大陸近日瘋賣的一款「好罩頭蚊帳」，蚊罩四四方方，剛好只遮蓋到單人的頭部，讓網友們看到都忍不住爆笑，並直呼「超像瞻仰遺容」。

As temperatures increase, many people are afraid of being bitten by mosquitoes while sleeping. To this, some social media users have shared a “head-cover mosquito net” from Taobao which is a top-selling item in China recently.

However, the square mosquito cover, which just covers a person’s head, reminded most of a funeral scene where family members pay tribute to the deceased.

原PO在《淘寶開心share》分享「好罩頭蚊帳」的產品照，只見示範圖中的男子躺在床上，有個「粉紅色的蚊罩」架在他的頭上，外型方方正正，而其中一面有孔剛好可讓脖子穿過，與傳統以一大片蚊紗圍在床邊的做法截然不同。

The original post showed the product photo of a “mosquito net with good head cover.” The man in the demonstration picture was seen lying on the bed with a pink mosquito cover over his head.

產品還標榜是「最小迷你蚊帳」，適合在外留宿或露營時攜帶，又指特製網底可平放床上，即使翻睡都不怕掉到床下，睡覺時戴在頭上號稱可以「完美防蚊」，每個蚊罩售價約33元人民幣（約143新台幣）。

The product, which was advertised as “the smallest mini mosquito net,” is suitable for those staying outside or camping.

The advertisement also states that the bottom of the special net can be laid flat on the bed, so even if you turn over in your sleep, you do not need to be afraid of it falling off the bed.

Claiming to be the “perfect mosquito prevention” scheme, the mosquito net is set at a price of around CNY$33 (about NT$143).

許多網友看完紛紛大笑，「超像瞻仰遺容」、「如果飛進去一隻就慘了」、「有些蚊子不一定叮臉，有的喜歡叮腳趾或腳底板」、「這太不吉利了啦」，不過也有人指出，這種蚊帳在露營、登山很實用。

Many social media users mocked the design after seeing it, commenting, “It’s like paying tribute to the deceased” and “If just one mosquito flies in, it will be so miserable.”

Others also said the mosquito net might not be so useful as “some mosquitoes don’t necessarily bite the face; some just like to bite the toes or soles of the feet.”

Another added that the design looks too morbid and “unlucky,” but some pointed out that it could be very practical when camping and mountaineering.