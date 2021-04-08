Taiwan designers infuse roadside banquet culture into creative board game

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan banquet culture is a cultural treasure that best represents Taiwan’s culinary traditions that have been passed down for generations.

“Yes Ginseng,” a Taiwan-based board game design team, has recently launched a board game “The Grand Banquet,” which not only allows families to have fun together but also allows everyone to understand the story and charm of banquet culture.

“The Grand Banquet” was inspired by a classic 19th-century European card game called “Happy families” in England and “Jeu des 7 Familles” in France.

These board games feature various cultural themes, which are suitable for families to kill time and at the same time provide people with a deeper understanding of culture.

“Yes Ginseng” has adapted this classic board game to incorporate Taiwanese banquet culture with 42 cards featuring illustrations of various dishes.

Each card boasts “Chinese pinyin” so that foreign players can enjoy the fun too.

Through the board game, players can also learn more about the cultural characteristics of banquets, including the high-class “restaurant dishes” for officials, the “dowry dishes” for the daughters of rich families, the “asher dishes” for the rich, “nagashi” of the restaurant after-party, as well as “packing up leftovers.”

Also, there are six other functional cards such as “Chicken Head”, “Chicken Feet“, and “Fate of the Nagashi”, which not only add to the fun but also allow people to understand the fascinating stories behind the banquet culture.

To let players enjoy this board game more fully, “The Grand Banquet” comes with a book that introduces the interesting culture and the culinary dishes in the game.

The book tells stories in both Chinese and English so that overseas players can quickly dive into Taiwanese roadside banquet culture.