Taiwan sees soggy and cooler weather until Saturday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The weather in the north and northeast will turn cooler on Thursday afternoon as the northeast monsoon strengthened, Central Weather Bureau (CWB,中央氣象局) said on Thursday.

CWB said that there is a chance of locally heavy rain on the north coast and northeastern regions in the evening.

The impact will continue until Saturday, but another wave of fronts will hit from April 13.

Northern and eastern Taiwan will be likely to see rainfall from April 13 while there will be partial short-term rain in the central and southern mountainous areas.

CWB said that the lows recorded across Taiwan is about 18-21 degrees Celcius while the high temperature in the northern and eastern half is 23-26 degrees Celcius during the day.

The gap between day and night temperatures in the central and southern parts is large, with the highest temperature in the day being 27 degrees Celcius.

CWB reminded that there will be strong winds from Taoyuan to Tainan in the west, Penghu and Kinmen from Thursday to Friday.

The metrologist said that it’s still hard to say whether the tropical disturbance that may develop on the Philippines’ eastern sea surface will develop into a typhoon.

He added that various predictions are still quite different and have no direct reference value.

The metrologist said that it is normal for typhoons to develop in April, but the chances of approaching Taiwan are quite low.