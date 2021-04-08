Premier vows to speed up railway reforms following train crash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) vowed to keep a close eye on Taiwan’s railway reforms on Thursday, one week after the deadly Taroko Express train crash.

Speaking at a press conference at the Executive Yuan, Su led all cabinet members to observe a moment of silence for the train crash victims. He then apologized to the victims, their families, and the injured on behalf of the government.

The premier further vowed to quickly implement reforms and find ways to speed up the process. To this end, Su stressed that most reforms need the support of the Legislative Yuan as well as all sectors of society.

Su added that with regards to Taiwan’s railway systems’ safety, the strictest inspection must be carried out before it can be re-opened to the public.

He also pointed out that the Taiwan Railway Administration employees should realize that reform is imperative and unavoidable and called on the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of Justice to indiscriminately hold all relevant parties accountable for the accident.