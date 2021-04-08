Tainan schedules disaster warning drill exercise on April 15

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tainan City Government is scheduled to hold a disaster warning drill exercise from 2 pm to 4 pm on April 15.

According to the city government, surroundings areas including Guoguang Road (國光路), Xinxing Road (新興路) and Tainan Sports Park (台南運動公園) in the Baihe District (白河區) will be subject to the drill.

The alarm will be issued from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm on the same day for the surrounding areas of Baihe Commercial Industry with a radius of about 1.5 km.

The message will include one in Chinese and one in English. On the day of the exercise, the government called on the public to not panic when mobile phones sound the alarm and display the relevant text.

The Tainan City Government Fire Bureau pointed out that based on the disaster-prevention warning system, areas that may receive messages include 8 boroughs such as Yong’an (永安), Baihe (白河), Waijiao (外角), Zhuangnei (庄內), Hedong (河東), Sheng’an (昇安), Dajhu (大竹) and Xiuyou (秀祐).