Tainan’s first self-driving bus to hit the road in October

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan City is set to become the first in Taiwan to launch self-driving buses in October, with the new deal signed on Thursday.

The city’s self-driving bus completed the test rides of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南科) and Shalun (沙崙) routes last month.

Today, with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) as a witness, four manufacturers signed a letter of intent for cooperation, announcing the start of the “Tainan Team of Self-driving Bus” team.

It is expected that the buses will officially head onto the open road in October this year, and there will be no change regarding the price per ride.

Bureau Chief of the Department of Transportation Wang Ming-de (王銘德) pointed out that the Tainan self-driving bus experimental project was approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) last year and a temporary license was given as well.

There are currently two routes: Shalun and the Southern Taiwan Science Park route.

The Shalun circular line has five stops and runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on weekdays, with a total length of 3.9 kilometers; The Nanke Circular Line has four stops and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with a full length of 6.4 kilometers.

During the test ride, the team found that if there were an illegally parked vehicle in front of the bus, the bus would not be able to sense it automatically, so the driver would have to interfere with driving it to safety.

In addition, if there were a big car driving too close to the outer lane in the inner lane, the self-driving bus would shift slightly to the right; however, these problems would be resolved and upgraded by the team before its launch.

Huang said that self-driving vehicles would become the norm in the future and added that self-driving technology would bring revolutionary changes to urban traffic.

Self-driving technology can also be applied to break through the existing restrictions in driving hours, driving safety, vehicle dispatch and rural traffic conditions, etc; Huang said.