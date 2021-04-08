Jeremy Lin reveals mother used pension to help him pursue dreams

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese-American basketball player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), recently revealed on the Ellen Show that his mother took money from her own pension plan to support his athletic dream.

Lin, who recently finished the NBA G League (發展聯盟賽季), was invited on the talk show to share his thoughts on the discrimination against Asian-Americans in the U.S.

Speaking via Zoom, Ellen DeGeneres asked Lin what difficulties his parents encountered when they first moved from Taiwan to the United States in the 1970s.

Lin replied that “Everything was very difficult for them at that time, including learning languages and their Chinese identity.”

Lin’s “craziest” thing was that when he graduated from Harvard University and told his parents he wanted a career in basketball, his mother told him she would give him two years to make the dream into reality.

According to Lin, his mother asked him not to worry about the money because she “had her way.”

However, only recently did Lin realize the money he used to launch his career actually came out of his mother’s 401K retirement plan.

He reflected that his parents sacrificed a lot for his dreams and his brother’s.

The 32-year-old also revealed that some players had made offensive and discriminatory remarks against him during games and expressed his regret that he hadn’t stood up earlier for the Asian-American community during the height of the “Lin-sanity” period.

Now, he is actively making up for lost time and using his voice to promote racial equality.