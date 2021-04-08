ADLink, AUO donate 20 high-tech medical computers to NTU hospital

TAIPEI (The China Post) — ADLink Technology Inc. (凌華科技股份有限公司) has partnered with AU Optronics (AUO, 友達光電) to donate 20 high-tech medical computers to the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH, 台大醫院) in line with the government’s efforts in promoting eHealth.

Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良), ADLink Chairman Jim Liu (劉鈞), NTUH Superintendent Wu Ming-Hsien (吳明賢), and AUO General Manager Ko Fu-jen (柯富仁) attended a press conference on Thursday to announce the donation.

This cooperation incorporates high-level medical care and advanced technology, marking another highlight in the digital transformation of medical care in Taiwan.

Wu said on Thursday that, as a teaching hospital, the NTUH immediately took necessary precautionary measures at the beginning of the outbreak and carried out an infection control plan in line with the government’s epidemic prevention policies.

Also, the hospital took care of many critically ill patients until they recovered, Wu added. Wu further thanked ADLink and AU Optronics for donating the medical computers and introducing smart healthcare with zero-touch and anti-infective technology.

“These 20 computers are not only effective and compatible but are also useful for ensuring the well-being of the healthcare workers,” Wu added.

Shih said that eHealth is one of the six core strategic industries promoted by the government.

“The government and academia have been working together to prevent epidemics, and have delivered remarkable results in the midst of a severe global epidemic,” Shih added.

In the press conference, Liu said that AU Optronics hopes to do our part in preventing the epidemic for the front-line health care workers with products and equipment that meet the hygiene standards.

On the other hand, Ko said that AUO is committed to the field of smart medical care applications through its subsidiary, AUO Display Plus (達擎), which specializes in industrial and commercial application display panels.

Ko said: “AUO is actively developing professional medical displays that create user value.”

NTUH has currently introduced six computers into the Department of Emergency Medicine, and has also deployed two to epidemics clinics for medical staff, patients, and their families to use.

NTUH has also installed medical computers in the waiting room for patients’ families. Through the easy-to-clean antibacterial touch user interface, hygiene knowledge can be easily conveyed without spreading germs.