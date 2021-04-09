台灣近百年歷史見證人是她！空英創辦人彭蒙惠：台灣就是我的家 | Doris M. Brougham praises Taiwan’s transformation for the better

【看CP學英文】「心在哪裡，家就在哪裡，而我的心在這，台灣就是我的家。」現年高齡94歲的空中英語教室創辦人彭蒙惠微笑著說。

“The home is where the heart is. And my heart is here. So this is my home,” the U.S. educator and the founder of “Studio Classroom,” Doris M. Brougham, said with a smile.

從事英語教學與福音傳播逾70載的美國裔教育家彭蒙惠女士，日前在與The China Post專訪中，分享她過去70年在台灣英語教育上所面臨的挑戰，以及心路歷程。

In an interview with The China Post, Brougham, an American educator who has been teaching English and spreading the gospel for more than 70 years, shared her challenges and her journey in promoting English education in Taiwan.

看著台灣從農業社會轉工業社會，她的心中始終圍繞在台灣人身上，從台灣出發，結合對於教育的熱情、虔誠信仰，將愛擴及至全亞洲。

The 94-year-old educator has seen huge changes in Taiwan and its transformation from an agricultural society to an industrial society.

Her heart has always been with Taiwanese people, she said. During her stay on the island, she has combined her passion for education and devotion to spreading her love to all of Asia.

見證台灣過去數十年轉變，彭蒙惠回憶道：「我那時剛來台灣的時候 (1950年代)，疾病肆虐，甚至有時在餐廳用餐時，服務員可能就是患有痲瘋病的人。」

Witnessing the changes in Taiwan over the past decades, Brougham recalled: “When I first came, there was a lot of disease and sickness around. Sometimes, when you go to a restaurant to eat, you could be served food by a leper.”

當年路上還會看見水牛在路上散步行走，到現在街上滿是摩托車、汽車，當然不僅限物質上的改變，人們的生活方式、習慣今昔相比也大相逕庭。

Brougham said that you could see buffalo walking on the road in those days, but now the streets are full of scooters and cars.

The changes in the streets and the way people live as well as the things that we do are very different from the past, she recalled.

此外，身為語言教育泰斗的彭蒙惠獨家向The China Post分享自己學習語言的獨門祕訣。她不但會說中文、閩南語、原住民語也通通難不倒她。

As a leading language educator, Brougham can speak Mandarin, Taiwanese and indigenous languages. So, she kindly shared her tips for learning new languages.

「若你真心想學一種語言，必須讓自己沉浸在文化當中，並認真用心地聽，同時你必須要有學習動機。」

“If you really want to learn another language, you have to really immerse yourself a little bit in the culture, and you have to listen into it. And also, you have to have motivation, she said.”

她以過來人經驗，給年輕莘莘學子的建議就是大量的聽，並重複你所聽到的句子，跟著唸，正是語言學習中最重要的一步。

Her advice to young students, based on her past experience, is “to listen, and you have to repeat what you hear in practice, which is very important in learning a language.”

為什麼當年來台選擇從英語教育著手呢？彭蒙惠侃侃談道，那時有不少美國人來到台灣從商、推廣教育，而台灣人必須開始學習英文溝通，此外，透過學習英文也才能讓更多人認識台灣。

Asked about the reason why she chose to promote English education, Brougham explained, many Americans came to Taiwan to do business and preach at that time, and Taiwanese people had to start learning English to negotiate.

“Also, learning English is to let people know what Taiwan was like,” Brougham said.

對台灣社會的深入觀察，讓彭蒙惠決定著手推廣英語學習計畫，協助政府並幫助孩童學英文，有了語言能力就能掌握世界脈動，「人們才有辦法在競爭激烈的現代社會中立足佔有一席之地。」

With this observation in mind, Brougham decided to start English learning programs to assist the government and help children learn English.

“So they could compete in the modern world and be part of the modern world,” she added.

當然在創業的過程中，空中英語教室也不乏面對挑戰，在草創時期，就只有一張兩頁黑白講義紙，後來團隊想到透過英文教學影片，在電視上撥出教大家商用英文。

While expanding operations, the Studio Classroom has faced many challenges too.

In the early days, there was only a two-page black and white handout, and then the team came up with the idea of letting people learn Business English and videos on YouTube.

她說，面對挑戰最重要的是心態，必須調整心態鼓起勇氣面對挑戰，「我們總是會說這大概是我們最後一餐了，但是到了明天，不知怎地總是會有足夠的錢供我們繼續前進。」

She said the most important thing is the mindset and to have the courage to face the challenge. “Sometimes we’d say this must be our last meal, but somehow tomorrow we’d always have enough money for us to keep going.”

彭蒙惠表示，台灣最棒的就是人，她認為台灣人很願意學習、願意接受改變，更重要的是人們都非常友善。

The founder of Studio Classroom said that the best thing about Taiwan is the people.

Taiwanese people are very willing to learn and accept change, and more importantly, people are very friendly, she said.

「這片土地上的人們讓台灣更顯得美好。」

“It’s the people that make Taiwan great.”

而台灣人勇於接受變化、挑戰的精神，呼應著空英一直以來營運的核心精神，正如彭蒙惠所說的「順著社會變化做調整改變，學習如何應對變化，順著社會脈動趨勢向前走就對了。」

Taiwanese’s courageous spirit to accept change and challenges echoes the core spirit of Studio Classroom’s operations all along, she stressed.

As Doris M. Brougham said, “Go move with the change, learn how to handle change, go into and develop as the society develops.”