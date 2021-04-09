「LV飛機包」天價曝光！網友狠酸：不如買真飛機 | Sky-high price LV airplane bag creates a stir online

【看CP學英文】時尚精品路易威登 (Lous Vuitton)近日在推特發布2021年秋冬系列中的「飛機包」，外型做成如飛機般的包款要價39,000美元 (約新台幣111萬元)，讓不少網友直呼：「都可以買真的飛機了。」

Fashion boutique Lous Vuitton recently shared the “Airplane Bag” from its Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

The bag is shaped like a plane and costs $39,000 (about NT$1.11 million), making many netizens exclaim, “You can buy an actual plane for less.”

推特帳號Satin於4月3日發布這款由潮牌Off-White執行長 Virgil Abloh 設計的飛機包。

The Twitter account “Satin” released this airplane bag designed by the CEO of Off-White, Virgil Abloh, on April 3.

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh 💰$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD — SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021

飛機包外觀形似真的飛機，除了雙引擎、兩側機翼、還有隱藏在暗處的穩定器。

The bag looks like a real aircraft, featuring the engine nacelles, the two wings, and the hidden stabilizer.

飛機包加上手提把，外皮披上LV Monogram Eclipse 帆布，經典Logo讓人從遠處一眼就認出它來自經典品牌。

The bag covered with LV Monogram Eclipse canvas, and the classic logo makes it instantly recognizable from a distance as a classic brand.

雖說LV近年來推出不少熱銷街頭時尚包款，但飛機包著實讓不少網友傻眼，掀起一波波討論。

Although LV has launched many popular street fashion bags in recent years, the airplane bag has really made many social media users dumbfounded and created quite a stir online.

不少網友表示，這價錢都可以買一架真的飛機了；另一名網友留言：「我會把玩具飛機黏上把手，再以飛機包半價出售。」

One said that you can buy an actual plane for less while another commented: “I’ll glue some handles on a Cobra Rattler and I’ll sell it for half as much.”

還有一名網友酸道：「大概沒有品味的有錢人才會買它吧。」

One wrote: “Probably only rich people with no fashion taste would carry it around.”