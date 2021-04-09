Weather forecast shows low chance of rainfall in May

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said on Friday that there is likely to be less rainfall in the western half of Taiwan in May.

He added that the rainfall would gradually return to normal in June, so it is necessary to prepare for drought.

As for the recent typhoon news, Peng said that the typhoon still exists in the computer prediction model, and the low pressure may not develop until next Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest.

He said that it is too early to confirm anything.

According to the current forecasts, the low pressure is likely to go north or to the Philippines, so it is unlikely to bring rainfall to Taiwan’s western part.

The probability of approaching Taiwan is very low, Peng said.