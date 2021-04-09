山海之間藏文青書店　貢寮療癒旅行這樣安排！| Enjoy Gongliao day trip on weekend!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，新北貢寮不只有印象中音樂祭時的搖滾吶喊、隨著交通便利，不少好店靜靜地佇立在這裡，走進幽靜的貢寮老街可以感受新興的文創發展氣氛，利用假日用不疾不徐的方式，感受在地新活力。

New Taipei city’s Gongliao district, sitting along the northeast coast, is the venue for the annual Rock Festival and home to cultural and creative stores.

Walking into the quiet old street of Gongliao, you can enjoy the local area’s vitality in a slow and unhurried way.

貢寮街有機書店 | Gongliao Bookstore

由閒置的林榮豐米店修建而成的貢寮街有機書店，很適合獨遊時前來走逛，點杯咖啡坐在老屋的空間內，發呆看書一整天都不成問題。

Gongliao bookstore, built and renovated from an abandoned Lin Rongfeng rice store, is a cafe where you can chill and read some books.

創辦有機書店的牛欄河微創文化公司執行長盧文鈞表示，當初選擇進駐貢寮老街，是希望透過推廣閱讀帶動起偏鄉城鎮的發展，迄今已在全台開設10家的有機書店。

The founder of the bookstore, Lu Wen-jun (盧文鈞), said that he chose to move into the old town of Gongliao through the promotion of reading in the hope of boosting the development of rural towns.

To date, he has opened 10 bookstores throughout Taiwan.

有機書店最特別的，在於書店不賣書，而是用「以書換書」的方式， 讓遊客帶著自己的書來這裡交換書，每本書僅收20元的費用（當然也接受捐書）。

What’s worth mention is that the bookstore does not sell books but “exchange books,” allowing visitors to bring their books to exchange books with others.

Each book is priced at NT$20 (donations are also accepted).

貢寮街有機書店

How to get there? 新北市貢寮區貢寮街46 號 | No. 46, Gongliao Street, Gongliao District

營業時間：10：00 ～ 17：00 | Opening time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

公休日：一二 | Closing on Monday – Tuesday

桃源谷 | Taoyuan Valley

位於新北與宜蘭交界處的桃源谷，擁有一片號稱360度零死角的壯麗大草原，而以大草原為中心、向外發散出去，則有內寮線、大溪線、石觀音線、草嶺線4條登山步道。

The Taoyuan Valley, located at the border of New Taipei and Yilan, has magnificent grasslands.

There are four hiking trails with the grasslands as the center: the Neliao Line, the Daxi Line, the Shi Guanyin Line, and the Caoling Line.

隨著步道前進，連綿的山巒、一望無際的綠意、遠眺太平洋和龜山島的海島景致，還有機會遇上幾隻水牛在鮮綠草原上游走。

Walking along the trail, you will see endless mountains, distant views of the Pacific Ocean and Guishan Island.

What’s more? You are likely to meet some buffalo roaming in the bright green grassland.

每年秋季，芒花盛開於滿山遍野，更是旅人必訪的打卡行程。

Every autumn, Silvergrass would be blooming all over the mountains, making it a must-see destination for travelers.

卯澳漁村 | Maoao Fishing Village

來道卯澳漁村，除了石頭建築、水清見底的卯澳灣，還能將遼闊的山海景致全納入眼底。

When you come to the fishing village of Maoao, you can enjoy the stone buildings, the clear water of Mao’ao harbor, and the vast scenery of the mountains and the sea.

百年來，在地居民以捕魚、養殖九孔維生，純樸的民風令人一掃都市的煩雜。

For hundreds of years, the local residents have been making a living by fishing and farming abalone.

The rustic village is a breath of fresh air from the city.

一旁海堤上的可愛彩繪，是來自駐村的留法插畫家聯手法國漫畫家打造而成。

The lovely paintings on the wall are created by a local illustrator and a French comic illustrator.

近年新北市政府為營造親海環境，更於此設置行動導覽服務，可深度探訪卯澳之美。

In recent years, the New Taipei City Government has set up a walking tour service here, allowing you to explore the beauty of Mao’ao in depth.