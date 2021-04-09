Four more imported COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, tally at 1,054

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 more imported COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the tally to 1,054.

According to the CECC, the new cases are from Italy (case 1052), the Philippines (case 1053, 1054) and the U.K. (case 1055)

Case 1052 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties and had been living in Italy for some time. She began developing symptoms of coughs in November 2020 and tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Italy.

She was tested twice later in December but both tests came back negative.

She then returned to Taiwan on Dec. 27 and was subsequently placed under quarantine with no noticeable symptoms.

As she began experiencing feverish symptoms on April 6, she was hospitalized, and later reported experiencing shortness of breath.

She was placed in a negative-pressure isolation room and the infection was confirmed today.

Three possible contacts who had been living with case 1052 have been located, and as they are currently asymptomatic, the CECC requested that they practice self-health management.

Case 1053 is a Filipino migrant worker in her twenties who arrived in Taiwan on March 5 for work purposes.

She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested on March 18 when her quarantine period, the results of which came back negative.

She was tested again on April 7 at the request of her employer and the infection was confirmed today.

She is asymptomatic and as health workers who were in close contact with her all had sufficient protection, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

On the other hand, the other imported case from the Philippines reported today is a Filipino man in his twenties who traveled to Taiwan on March 17 for work.

He also submitted all necessary documents and was placed under quarantine upon arrival.

He was tested again on March 30 when his quarantine period ended but the results came back negative.

At the request of his employers, he acquired another test on April 7 and the infection was confirmed today.

Six possible contacts have since been tracked down, with 3 currently under quarantine and the other three practicing self-health management, the CECC said.

The last case reported today is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who traveled to England for work in January 2020.

He began developing symptoms such as fever and coughs in November and was tested positive for the virus there.

He returned to Taiwan on March 26 and submitted negative test results.

He was tested again a day later, but the test came back negative as well.

When his quarantine period ended on April 8, he was tested yet again, and the infection was confirmed today.

As he had not been in contact with anyone while under quarantine and had no visible symptoms, no contacts have been listed by the CECC.

As of press time, 1,054 cases have been confirmed so far, including 938 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 1,018 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.