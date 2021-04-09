來宜蘭冬山河拍美照！網美齊聚「彩色屋」打卡 | ‘Rainbow Houses ‘in Yilan becomes #Instaworthy hotspot

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，三面環山、東臨太平洋的蘭陽平原，自古土壤肥沃、漁產豐沛，得天獨厚自然環境所孕育出的山海物產，豐美了宜蘭人的日常，這次讓我們來細細走訪宜蘭冬山鄉間，好好感受這大自然恩賜的美好喜悅。

Surrounded by mountains and the Pacific Ocean to its east, the Lanyang Plain has been blessed with fertile soil and abundant fishery.

With this unique environment, the natural products harvested from the mountain and sea have enriched the daily life of the Yilan people.

This time, let’s visit the Dongshan area of Yilan and experience the joy of nature’s gift.

冬山良食農創園區 | Dongshan Township’s Farmers’ Association-Agriculture and Creative Park

冬山鄉農會將冬山火車站前的閒置老穀倉，整修成全台首個以農業為主題的文創園區。

The Dongshan Township Farmers’ Association renovated the old barn in front of the Dongshan Railway Station into the first agricultural-themed cultural and creative park in Taiwan.

首先開放的是展售各式在地友善小農伴手禮的「買bar」，當中設有精品茶吧「茶米布朗」，以手沖方式向旅人推廣冬山素馨紅茶的甘香滋味。

First, the “Buy Bar” is open for selling various kinds of local friendly small farmers’ souvenirs, and there is also a boutique tea bar, “Tea Brown”, which promotes the sweet taste of Dongshan Royal Jasmine black tea to visitors through hand-brewing.

而農村DIY廚房「玩Bar」，則能親自動手做綠活健康料理，享受從產地玩到餐桌的樂趣。

The “Play Bar”, a DIY kitchen in the park, allows you to make environmentally friendly and healthy dishes with your own hands while enjoying the fun of participating in the production process before its debut on the dining table.

未來還會推出結合食農教育的「學bar」與呈現冬山米食小吃的「吃bar」，遊客可完整領略冬山在地物產之美。

In the future, there will be a “learning bar” that combines food and farming education along with an “eating bar” that presents Dongshan’s famous dishes so that visitors can fully appreciate the beauty of Dongshan’s local products.

地址 | Address：宜蘭縣冬山鄉南興村中正路39號 | No. 39, Jhongjheng Rd., Dongshan Township, Yilan County, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

電話 | Telephone：（03）958-2299

營業時間 | Opening hours：08：00～17：00；六日 (Weekends) 08：30～17：30

公休日 | Holidays：二 Tuesdays

費用 | Fees：免費入園 | Free of charge

冬山火車站彩色屋 | Dongshan Train Station’s “Rainbow Houses”

配合冬山鄉整合鐵道、河道與老街觀光的綠色轉運亮點計畫，在與冬山火車站前的在地居民討論過後，將民宅外觀漆成粉嫩可愛的色彩。

After discussions with residents living in front of the Dongshan Station, the exterior of the houses was painted in cute bright, and lively colors to match the environmentally-friendly transit project that integrates the railroad, river, and old-town tourism in Dongshan Township.

遊客出火車站便能見到一整排七彩繽紛的彩虹屋，搭上藍天綠地時景致迷人，就像是「陸地版正濱漁港」，心情也隨之愉悅了起來。

Visitors can now see an entire row of “rainbow-colored” houses as soon as they step out of the train station, and the scenery is fascinating when combined with the blue sky and green fields.

It looks just like a “land-based version of the Zhengbin Fishing Harbor” that is sure to lift your spirits.

而車站前廣場整修後，迎接著遊客的巨型咕咕鳥站長、人字型裝置藝術等，也是很受歡迎的拍照打卡點。

After the renovation of the plaza in front of the station, the giant cuckoo bird stationmaster and herringbone installation art that greet visitors has also become very popular, #Instaworthy spots.

地址 | Address：宜蘭縣冬山鄉中正路1號前（冬山火車站前）| No. 1, Jhongjheng Rd., Dongshan Township, Yilan County, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

冬山河生態綠舟 | Dongshan River Ecoark

園區景觀豐富多元，可盡情徜徉在大草坪欣賞趣味裝置藝術，也能於希望之丘近距離捕捉火車疾駛而過的瞬間。

The park’s rich scenery allows you to enjoy the exciting installation art on the great lawn or catch the moment a passing train speed by the “Hill of Hope.”

爬上宛如精靈屋般的大樹公高塔，天氣好時可遠眺到龜山島；到怡然聚落裡，能感受到友善環境農法的精神。

When the weather is good, you can also see Guishan Island from a distance. You can also swing by the “Yi-jan Settlement” and visit the environmentally-friendly farm.

而近期很夯的神祕水道，猶如大自然鬼斧神工雕琢過的洞窟，反射水面的光影交織出不同的視覺效果。

The mysterious waterway, which has become quite popular recently, is like a cave carved by nature. The light and shadow reflecting the water surface intertwine to create different visual effects.

白日天光自洞口撒下，仙氣十足，晚間打上燈光有如電影般的魔幻場景，美景令遊客趨之若鶩。

In the daytime, the light from the cave entrance gives off a fairy-like feeling, and in the evening, the lighting seems straight out of a movie scene.

地址 | Address：宜蘭縣冬山鄉冬山路二段172號 | No. 172, Sec. 2, Dongshan Rd., Dongshan Township, Yilan County , Taiwan (R.O.C.)

電話 | Telephone：（03）959-1314

營業時間 |Opening hours：08：00～18：00；森之脈橋管制門前（大地遊戲區）08：00～22：00

費用 | Fees：全票30元 | NT$30