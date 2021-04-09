老外看台灣／費城吃牛排驚見台灣？網友一看大讚：牛長的好！| Taiwan-shaped steak ‘satiates’ homesickness in Philadelphia

【看CP學英文】離開家鄉一陣子後，幾乎生活周遭所有的人事物都能喚起家的回憶；有時就連一頓好吃的料理也能瞬間讓你閃過家的「樣貌」。

After being away from home for a while, almost anything and everything can remind you of your place of birth; sometimes, even a delicious meal can conjure up an “image” of home.

這就是近年來在加州工作擔任Google工程師Yao Ko的親身經驗。

That was what happened with Yao Ko, a Taiwanese software engineer at Google, who has been working in California in recent years.

Yao分享道，近期因為工作關係剛好到費城出差，心血來潮選定一間餐廳決定好好飽餐一頓，沒想到牛排一上桌後發現牛排形狀與台灣極為相似。

According to Ko, while touring in Philadelphia, he headed into a nice restaurant and coincidentally served a steak piece resembling his home country.

他馬上將畫面捕捉下來分享到社群媒體上，而短短時間內也獲得許多網友熱烈的回應，其中有人好奇地表示牛排是否為「客製化」後的小設計。

The Taiwan-shaped meat was soon shared on Reddit and attracted a lot of attention as most wondered whether the shape was intentional and could be requested.

由於照片中可口的牛排旁也附有一大捲菠菜，網友也開玩笑地表示，菠菜或許可以代表台灣四周的小島之一。

As the photo also showed a generous serving of spinach on the side, many social media users also commented that it could represent one of the surrounding islands around Taiwan.

這張照片同時也讓網友異想天開，其中一位網友更是開心的建議，未來可以開一家以台灣為主題的餐廳，專門製作任何與台灣相關的料理。

The photo also sparked some interesting ideas as another social media user proposed a Taiwan-themed restaurant where everything served can resemble the nation’s aspect.

這也不是台灣第一次出現在食物中；近期在台外籍攝影師Diego Gonzalez也分享了自己在高雄一家餐廳所點的「台灣炒飯」。料理也貼心的將炒進去的蝦仁點綴在「高雄」上，創意地點出食用者和餐廳的所在地。

This isn’t the first time “Taiwan” has been spotted in food as photographer Diego Gonzalez recently shared a photo of a Taiwan-shaped fried rice dish with a shrimp located at Kaohsiung, a creative way to mark the place where the restaurant was based.