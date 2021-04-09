隱藏版新店碧潭玩法！ 一日遊必乘「百年擺渡船」 | Relax on this ‘century-old’ boat ride at Bitan this weekend!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，位於捷運新店站旁的碧潭風景區，是新北市內知名人氣景點，在河畔邊漫步是新店人的日常休閒。

The Bitan Scenic Area, located next to the MRT Xindian Station, is a popular spot in New Taipei City. Strolling along the river is a common, daily leisure activity for Xindian people.

而一年一度的「新店碧潭水舞」於四月、五月每日夜晚登場，也成為雙北人週末踏青的首選地。

The annual “Bitan Water Show” held every night in April and May has become a fun weekend destination for people living in Taipei and New Taipei City.

但來到碧潭只知道天鵝船、吊橋和水舞秀，那真的是太遜了！

But if you think pedal boats, suspension bridges, and water shows are all Bitan has to offer, you are sorely mistaken.

在對岸的新店溪灣潭才是在地新店人最愛的隱藏版景點。

On the other side is the Xindian River Wantan (灣潭), a secret spot for locals.

新北高灘處特別規劃近700坪的「灣潭兒童遊戲場」，以蝴蝶飛舞的模樣作為設計，結合既有的綠坡設置大型的溜滑梯區及攀爬區，讓小朋友可以盡情的玩樂。

The playground at Wantan is specially designed in the shape of a flying butterfly, with a large “slide and climb” area on the vast green slope, making it a haven of fun for kids.

一旁還規劃繩吊床、動態平衡木、平衡設施等遊樂器具，讓小孩玩樂之餘也能訓練到平衡感發展。

Alongside the slides are rope hammocks, dynamic balance beams, balancing facilities, and other play equipment so that children can play while also develop a sense of balance.

此外，高灘處也加碼推薦順遊景點「和美山步道」，只要步行就可抵達登山口，步道共分為綠線親山步道及藍線水岸步道。不論是想看山、看水任君挑選。

Besides, the “Hemei Mountain Trail,” which is divided into the Green Line Mountain Trail and the Blue Line Waterfront Trail, is also a favorite among locals. The paths allow visitors to choose whether they want to see the mountains or the water on their hike.

而早期道路尚未開發之前，新店人過河都是靠著人力擺渡船串聯和美山及新店溪，目前碧潭風景區也保留全台唯一人力擺渡船。

In addition, there is also another particular activity one can do while at Bitan. Before the road was developed in the early days, Xindian people relied on ferries with boatmen to cross the river, linking Heimei Mountain with the Xindian River.

只要銅板假20元就可以體驗流傳百年歷史的「擺渡」，讓你來到碧潭不要只知道踩天鵝船。

For only NT$20, you can experience the century-old “ferry”, so that you can find something to do on the water other than the “swan pedal boats.”

地點 | How to get there

搭乘捷運至新店站，沿著碧潭風景區步行至碧潭渡船頭停車場(約700公尺)，再搭乘新店渡渡口人力擺渡至對岸(灣潭)(船程約5分鐘)，沿著新店渡口文學步道往上走，即可到達本遊戲場。| Take the MRT to Xindian Station and walk along Bitan to the ferry parking lot (Aprx. 7 minutes away). Take the ferry (about 5 minutes) and walk along the path and you will arrive at the playground.