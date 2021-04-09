Beshear signs bill aimed at rejuvenating western Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Friday creating a financing plan to stimulate economic growth in western Louisville, calling it a good start to overcome “decades of neglect.”

Rural and urban lawmakers banded together to pass the bipartisan measure aimed at rejuvenating economically distressed neighborhoods in Kentucky’s largest city. Beshear’s signature came as he decided the fate of several bills passed at the end of this year’s legislative session.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers, who represents an Appalachian district, put his political clout behind the legislation. It will create a tax increment financing district meant to uplift largely minority neighborhoods in western Louisville.

“It is really a very good day, a new beginning for the West End of Louisville,” Stivers said at the bill-signing ceremony at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

To stress the bill’s statewide significance, Stivers recited Kentucky’s motto: “It’s a new day and a great day for the state of Kentucky as a whole. United we stand and divided we fall.”

The new law establishes a tax increment financing (TIF) district and a structure that will spur community-driven decisions on how to reinvest local tax dollars to create new opportunities in the West End, supporters said. Its neighborhoods have struggled from decades of disinvestment.

Beshear noted that 80 cents of every $1 of revenue now generated in western Louisville flows elsewhere. The new law will create $30 million of seed money for West End investments.

“That is a good start to address decades of neglect,” the Democratic governor said.

A TIF district allows for development to be financed with future tax revenues from the increases in property values, as well as in sales taxes and other kinds of taxation that are anticipated as an area’s economic revitalization occurs.

State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a Louisville Democrat, said the measure creates opportunities for members of the community to “take the ball and run.”

“Be the one that makes this work,” she said.

Stevenson also stressed that a more prosperous western Louisville will benefit all of Kentucky.

“As West Louisville goes, so goes the state of Kentucky, because we will prosper,” she said. “You can’t have a community of 67,000 people not be thriving and expect that the state is going to thrive.”