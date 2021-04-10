Taiwan reports two more imported cases, tally at 1,057

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two imported cases on Saturday — an Indonesian man (case 1056) and a Philipino woman (case 1057), bringing the tally to 1,057.

Case 1056 is an Indonesian fisherman in his 20s. He came to work in Taiwan on March 26 and submitted a negative test report within 3 days prior to boarding the plane, the CECC said.

After entering Taiwan, he went to the centralized quarantine office for quarantine and was tested before his confinement expired on April 8. He was diagnosed positive earlier today.

The case was asymptomatic during entry; he had no contact with others during quarantine, so no contacts were listed, the CECC added.

Case 1057 is a Filipino woman in her 20s who also traveled to work in Taiwan on March 26. She held a negative test report within 3 days before boarding the plane. She was asymptomatic when entering the country and went to the centralized quarantine office for quarantine.

She reported a slight cough on April 6, and was tested before the quarantine period expired on April 8. Her infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

She had no contact with others during her quarantine, so no contacts were listed, the CECC added.