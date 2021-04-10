2,577 people vaccinated with AZ vaccine in Taiwan on Friday

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Saturday that 2,577 people were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca (AZ) coronavirus vaccine a day earlier — the most in a single day since the vaccination campaign started.

According to CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), 14 people had allergic reactions to the vaccine, including one person who was hospitalized with various symptoms.

Chuang explained that the person suffered from chest tightness, fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting after vaccination. The symptoms were subsequently relieved and the person was discharged from the hospital.

As of Friday, 24,450 people had been vaccinated in Taiwan, the spokesperson said.