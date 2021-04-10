China Airlines cuts airfare to Palau by NT$5K, cancels booking fee

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — China Airlines (中華航空公司) announced on Saturday its plan to cut airfare to Palau by NT$5,000 in a bid to boost the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble that started on April 1.

The state-owned national carrier also plans to cancel its booking fee for travel agencies to further boost reservations ahead of the summer break.

The moves could lower the price of round-trip tickets to the archipelago, which is part of the Micronesia region in the western Pacific Ocean, to NT$20,000, down from NT$25,000.

The much-anticipated travel bubble between Taiwan and its diplomatic ally Palau started less than two weeks ago but the airline company seems concerned with maintaining its 70-percent reservation level on its 737-800 passenger plane, according to local media.

The number of passengers was capped at 110 per flight on the planes that can seat 158 people by local health authorities in order to maintain proper social distancing.

The company currently offers 2 flights per week — on Thursday and Sunday — and any further decrease in the number of reservations could have a negative impact on the development of the travel bubble, local media said.