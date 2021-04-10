Taiwan to provide 10,000 self-paid COVID-19 vaccine doses

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Saturday that Taiwan will soon begin offering self-paid coronavirus vaccine doses to those who need to travel abroad.

Speaking at a press conference, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) responded to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) comment earlier that day, indicated that 10,000 self-paid AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be available to people traveling abroad for work, study, or to receive medical treatments.

Chuang said: “He said so, should we dare not plan it this way?”

He added that authorities first considered administering 5,000 to 10,000 doses, but after the minister confirmed that 10,000 doses would be available, it will be planned accordingly.

Asked about the vaccination costs, the spokesperson said that several hospitals are still investigating the costs, including the registration, examination, injection and vaccine-related procurement fees.

The reference price will be set after understanding the actual costs, he said, adding that an appointment system is currently under preparation.

Meanwhile, Chuang explained that local and national pandemic prevention personnel will be vaccinated starting on April 12. Also, members of the CIQS administrations, namely customs, immigration, quarantine and security units, will be vaccinated too as well as 10 heads of city and county governments, according to Chinese-language media.