Taiwan welcomes new rules for U.S. contacts: Presidential Office

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Presidential Office (總統府) on Saturday welcomed the U.S. State Department’s new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan, stressing that Taiwan authorities are looking forward to more interactions.

The Biden administration reportedly intends to “liberalize” the rules to reflect the “deepening unofficial relationship” between the U.S. and Taiwan, according to the new set of rules released a day earlier.

The revised guidelines, however, don’t include all the changes put in place by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the waning days of the Trump administration, The Associated Press reported.

Among other highlights, U.S. officials can meet with Taiwan officials in federal agencies and visited Taipei representative offices in the United States to meet with their Taiwan counterparts.

U.S. officials can also attend activities held at Twin Oaks — a 26-room English Georgian Renaissance-style mansion situated on 18.24 acres in Northwest Washington, D.C., but they are not allowed to attend the Double Tenth National Day.

In response to the announcement, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that Taiwan authorities welcome all relevant actions to encourage closer bilateral ties and looked forward to promoting more interactions in the future.

He added that the loosening of Taiwan-U.S. exchanges is jointly supported by the U.S. government and the public, and stressed that officials from both the White House and Congress have made continuous efforts to promote bilateral ties, through interactions and various cooperations.