CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】太魯閣號出軌事故、台鐵安全改革方向、林志玲送暖捐款太魯閣號受難者、以及AZ疫苗，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Taroko Express train crash, TRA reforms and safety improvements, Lin Chi-ling and the AstraZeneca vaccine here is our top FIVE this week.

全台列車鳴笛悼念太魯閣號 | Trains blow horns across Taiwan in tribute to train drivers

台鐵全線列車週四在事故發生時間早上9點28分同步鳴笛30秒，向上週殉職的司機員致敬。

Train drivers across Taiwan sounded their horns for 30 seconds starting at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday in TRIBUTE to the drivers who died in the Taroko Express train crash one week ago.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210408-2332288

出軌意外後 總統提台鐵改革三方向｜President Tsai proposes 3 major directions for TRA reform

針對台鐵太魯閣號重大事故，總統蔡英文週三承諾會對台鐵進行改革。

President Tsai Ing-wen promised on Wednesday to carry out REFORMS of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) in response to the fatal Taroko Express train crash.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210407-2328371

太魯閣事故後 蘇貞昌宣示會加速台鐵改革｜Premier vows to speed up railway reforms following train crash

行政院長蘇貞昌週四宣示將緊盯台鐵改革的每個環節。

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also vowed to keep a close eye on Taiwan‘s railway reforms on Thursday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210408-2332765

林志玲捐新台幣400萬元助台鐵受難者｜Lin Chi-ling donates NT$4 million to Taroko express accident victims

台灣第一名模林志玲本週稍早宣布捐出新台幣400萬元，全力協助太魯閣號受難、受傷者。

Taiwanese top model Lin Chi-ling announced earlier this week that she donated NT$4 million to assist the victims and the injured in the Taroko express accident.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210406-2325254

中央流行疫情指揮中心：全台疫苗接種目前共計1萬8657劑｜Taiwanese received AZ vaccine so far: CECC

中央流行疫情指揮中心週三表示，截至6日全台共計接種1萬8657劑AZ疫苗。

The Central Epidemic Command Center said on Wednesday that a total of 18,657 AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210407-2328058

以上是我們本週五大熱門新聞。想知道更多消息，歡迎點開我們的網站、臉書連結。下週五請準時收看本週五件你必須知道的大事。

That was our Top 5. Check our Website and Facebook for more. We see you next week with 5 more news stories you need to know.