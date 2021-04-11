The Weekly Briefing

Taipei (The China Post) — Taroko Express train crash, TRA reforms and safety improvements, Lin Chi-ling and the AstraZeneca vaccine here is our top FIVE this week.

Trains blow horns across Taiwan in tribute to train drivers

Train drivers across Taiwan sounded their horns for 30 seconds starting at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday in tribute to the drivers who died in the Taroko Express train crash one week ago.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210408-2332288

President Tsai proposes 3 major directions for TRA reform

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) promised on Wednesday to carry out reforms of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA,台鐵) in response to the fatal Taroko Express train crash.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210407-2328371

Premier vows to speed up railway reforms following train crash

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also vowed to keep a close eye on Taiwan‘s railway reforms on Thursday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210408-2332765

Lin Chi-ling donates NT$4 million to Taroko express accident victims

Taiwanese top model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) announced earlier this week that she donated NT$4 million to assist the victims and the injured in the Taroko express accident.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210406-2325254

Taiwanese received AZ vaccine so far: CECC

The Central Epidemic Command Center (中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Wednesday that a total of 18,657 AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210407-2328058

That was our Top 5. Check our Website and Facebook for more. We see you next week with 5 more news stories you need to know.