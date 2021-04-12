南臺灣最美Outlet！破萬坪綠意美式庭園落腳高雄 | First outlet in southern Taiwan expected to open by 2022

【看CP學英文】百貨龍頭新光三越日前宣布宣布跨足outlet市場，首家skmpark將落腳高雄草衙道，預計2022年農曆年前開幕。

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi (SKM) Department Store has announced that it will open an outlet at Kaohsiung’s Taroko Park by the Lunar New Year in 2022.

Skmpark占地8萬7千平方米，全區設計主打美式度假風格，噴泉造景加上綠化環境，打造出異國般半露天購物樂園。

Skmpark, built by SKM covers an area of 87,000 square meters and is designed based on an American resort with a fountain and greenery, creating a semi-open-air shopping mall.

全區規劃超過220間店鋪，其中包含全年折扣3到65折的國際品牌、30多個餐飲品牌的大型美食廣場，還有20家備有戶外座位區的餐廳與咖啡廳。

More than 220 stores are planned for the outlet, including international brands with discounts of 30% to 65% year-round, a large food court with more than 30 restaurants and beverage brands, as well as 20 restaurants and cafes with outdoor seating areas.

娛樂設施部分，包括主體場館，擁有10個影廳的影城、全台唯一的戶外卡丁車賽道和遊樂園。

The entertainment facilities include the main arena, a cinema with ten theaters, the only outdoor Kart circuit in Taiwan, and an amusement park.

除此之外，還有超過3000平方米的健身中心與保齡球場，棒壘球打擊場、室內兒童遊樂場、生活書店、寵物店、烹飪教室、美髮沙龍與美體護膚中心。

In addition, there is a 3,000-square-meter fitness center and bowling alley, a baseball and softball batting cage, an indoor children’s playground, a lifestyle bookstore, a pet store, a cooking class, a hair salon and a body care center.