Taipei proposes ban on sale of vaping products, heated tobacco

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei health authorities have stepped up efforts to ban the sale of e-cigarettes and include heated tobacco products regulation under the law.

The Taipei City Government Department of Health (台北市衛生局) has drawn up draft amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法).

According to the health authorities, the draft has been sent to the Parliament and can be announced for implementation as soon as the second half of the year.

According to the proposed amendments, no one is allowed to manufacture, import, sell, supply, display, advertise vaping devices and novel tobacco products.

Violators may be fined between NT$10,000 (US$351) and NT$50,000 (US$1,756) and ordered to make corrections within a time limit.

According to the draft, if people under the age of 18 use novel tobacco products such as e-cigarettes and heated cigarettes, they must receive education related to abstaining from new tobacco products.

If they fail to participate without justifiable reasons, they will be fined NT$2,000 (US$70.26) to NT$10,000 (US$351).

In addition, novel tobacco products will be prohibited from being used in schools, medical institutions, indoor places of government agencies, public transportation, public leisure and entertainment places, outdoor places of welfare institutions for the elderly, places designated by the Health Bureau, etc.

Violators can be fined NT$2,000 (US$70.26) to NT$10,000 (US$351).

According to the Health Bureau, e-cigarettes are a new health hazard issue in the world, which is seriously harmful to eye and lung health.

In addition, cases containing amphetamines, marijuana and other drugs have been found abroad.

The health authorities said that there is also the risk of explosion, which is highly harmful to users and surrounding people’s health, indicating that it is necessary to control such products strictly.