Typhoon likely to form on Wednesday at earliest: CWB

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) said on Sunday that it did not rule out the possibility that the tropical cyclone in the southern sea of Gua will develop into a typhoon that would be called Surigae (舒力基).

CWB forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said that the tropical system might become the second typhoon on Wednesday or Thursday based on the present observations.

However, the current direction and intensity still need to be observed, Yeh said.

He added that if the system turns northward earlier, it would have no impact on Taiwan’s weather.

Even if it is a little closer, Taiwan is still affected by the northeast wind, so the impact may not be too significant.

As for the weather in this week, Yeh said that the weather would be stable until Tuesday noon, with sporadic rainfall only in the eastern half and the mountain area in the western half.

It is estimated that the front would pass from the north on Tuesday evening, while the north, the eastern half and the central and southern mountainous areas would see rainfall, which is of little help to the drought.

Due to the enhancement of the northeast monsoon, the temperatures would drop on Wednesday across Taiwan.

The high temperature in northern Taiwan would drop to 22 and 23 degrees Celcius, and the low would be about 16 and 17 degrees Celcius.

On the other hand, the rest of the regions would see the high temperature drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celcius.