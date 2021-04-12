Foreigners praised for traveling the ‘Taiwan way’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Scooter density in Taiwan is very high, and the phenomenon of “scooter waves” occurs during peak hours, which may come as a surprise to those who recently arrived in Taiwan.

However, others may be quick to join in this way of traveling as a social media user recently posted a photo of four foreigners riding scooters, just like locals.

As foreigners are rarely seen riding motorcycles in Taiwan, it was quite a novel image and immediately evoked many online forums.

Social media users flocked to the comment section, writing, “LOL, it’s really four blondes,” “Somehow, the image seems kind of off.”

Meanwhile, others added they have never really seen a foreigner in Taiwan traveling by scooter, not to mention four at a time.

Some also praised the four ladies for being very “Taiwanese” and added that crossing the line where the scooters are supposed to stop makes them look even more so.