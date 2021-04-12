Foreigners praised for traveling the ‘Taiwan way’

By NOWnews | Translated by Vivian Hsiao, The China Post, Taiwan |

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Scooter density in Taiwan is very high, and the phenomenon of “scooter waves” occurs during peak hours, which may come as a surprise to those who recently arrived in Taiwan.

However, others may be quick to join in this way of traveling as a social media user recently posted a photo of four foreigners riding scooters, just like locals.

As foreigners are rarely seen riding motorcycles in Taiwan, it was quite a novel image and immediately evoked many online forums.

▲結果有不少網友發現，外國金髮妹停紅綠燈越線很母湯，充分體現台灣三寶價值」。（圖/路上觀察學院）
A photo of a group of foreigners riding scooters on the road quickly went viral online as most claim it was a rare phenomenon. （Photo courtesy of 「路上觀察學院」/Facebook）

Social media users flocked to the comment section, writing, “LOL, it’s really four blondes,” “Somehow, the image seems kind of off.”

Meanwhile, others added they have never really seen a foreigner in Taiwan traveling by scooter, not to mention four at a time.

Some also praised the four ladies for being very “Taiwanese” and added that crossing the line where the scooters are supposed to stop makes them look even more so.