Lin Chia-lung packed belongings at Transportation Ministry: Media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) followed through on his intention to resign on Sunday and cleared out his personal belongings from his office, one week after the tragic Taroko Express train crash that claimed 49 lives.

According to local Chinese-language media, Lin resigned verbally following the accident; and he submitted his written resignation to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) afterward.

In the first weekend after the tragic accident, he has taken advantage of the time to return to the ministerial office to sort out his personal belongings, following through on his intention to resign, Chinese-language media said.

Lin wrote on his Facebook late Sunday night that he appreciates his supporters’ support and thanked them for it.

However, he added that “it is a small matter whether an individual stays in his or her position; how to heal the pain, review and reform the system is what’s most important.”

Lin pointed out that many have devoted themselves silently the week following the accident, trying to save lives, repair tunnels, and consoling others.

He stressed that those are the people everyone should thank.

Lin has also visited the injured, expressing concern and giving comfort.

He also headed to Taitung on Monday to visit the injured and hospitalized patients and visit Taoyuan, Yilan, and other places tomorrow.