Ang Lee receives BAFTA Fellowship

TAIPIE (The China Post) — Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee (李安) said on Monday that the film gave him the courage to open ourselves to truth through the story through sight and sound reflected on that silver screen.

The 66-year-old director accepted the BAFTA Fellowship and delivered a speech via video message in the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held virtually on Monday.

He said: “That’s how I connected with the world, that’s what I love doing.

Hugh Grant, the actor who starred in Lee’s Sense And Sensibility, presented the BAFTA Fellowship to Ang Lee.

Lee remarked that England has been particularly good to him in his career, adding that Britain was the only market where The Ice Storm made any money.

“And of course, Sense And Sensibility, which was like a second film school for me – I could only communicate in short sentences.”

Lee continued: “The comments I gave the actors were very concise, direct and honest. The casuals were competing to see who would get the rudest remark from me.”

After “Sense and Sensibility”, Lee dared to take risks to shoot various genres of films.

Finally, he thanked his family and all the people who worked with him and hoped everyone can be healthy and safe in this challenging time.

Nomadland, directed by Chinese director Chloé Zhao won four awards, including Best Film, Director, Actress and Cinematography.